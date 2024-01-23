Why Troost-Ekong Didn’t Play For Super Eagles Against Guinea-Bissau

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong missed Nigeria’s last 2023 AFCON group stage game against Guinea-Bissau due to fitness issues.

Reports claimed that Troost-Ekong sustained the injury during Nigeria’s 1-0 win over the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast.

During the second half of the game, the 30-year-old PAOK of Greece defender scored from the penalty spot after the team’s talisman, Victor Osimhen was fouled in the eighteen-yard box.

Unfortunately, the defender played most of the second half with a knock and the knock is believed to be a hamstring injury according to aclsports.com.

Due to the injury, he wasn’t featured in the game against Guinea-Bissau though the team showed signs of lacking his leadership in defense.

During the game, Jose Peseiro had to make defensive substitutions and still left William Troost-Ekong on the bench, proof that he is currently battling an injury.

According to reports, Troost-Ekong has been training alone after the game against Ivory Coast as he tries to recuperate ahead of the next round of the competition.

It is believed that Troost-Ekong would continue his treatment, to recover in time for the Eagles’ round of 16 games which could be against Guinea or Senegal in Group C.

If the former Watford and Udinese defender doesn’t recover early enough for the round of 16 clash on January 27, Kenneth Omeruo will play in his place like he did in the game against Guinea-Bissau on Monday.