Rivers NSCDC Destroys Four Illegal Oil Refining Sites

Four illicit oil refining installations were destroyed by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) operatives in Cawthome Channel One, Degema Local Government Area, Rivers State.

According to the corps, suspected oil thieves had broken into Sahara Oil-owned buildings and pipes, siphoning off petroleum with the intention of setting up an unauthorized refining facility.

This was revealed in a statement made public on Monday night in Port Harcourt, the state capital, by the NSCDC spokesman for Rivers State Command, Olufemi Ayodele.

Naija News reports that Ayodele detailed that after receiving information from its marine section, officials of the NSCDC intervened to halt the illegal conduct and apprehend the offenders.

The statement read, “With a renewed vigour to combat the menace of illegal oil bunkering activities, vandalism of oil pipelines and illegal dealings in petroleum products, the Marine Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Rivers State Command, has foiled the operations of owners of local refineries in Cawthome Channel One, Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“The NSCDC Commandant-General, Dr. Ahmed Audu, has zero tolerance for all acts of economic sabotage, hence, he directed the Rivers State Commandant, Basil Igwebueze, to step up intelligence and protection of all critical national assets and infrastructure both on land and the waterways.

“The success of the Marine Unit hinged on credible intelligence that some suspects were carrying out illegal oil bunkering activities at Cawthome Channel in Damakiri Area, having vandalised Sahara Oil Well Heads and pipes; they went further to siphon crude oiil and establish a local refining site in the area.

“with full determination to combat the menace of illegal oil bunkering activities on the waterways; the Marine Unit swung into action by taking charge of the environment.

“Notably, the suspects took to their heels upon sighting the marine operatives.

“The State Commandant ordered massive destruction of all materials used in carrying out the illegal oil bunkering and over four different refining stations have been destroyed altogether.

“To ensure that the suspects do not reconstruct the local refinery the NSCDC Marine Personnel has also been directed to intensify patrol in the area.

“Our commitment to ensuring that Rivers State is a safe haven for the dwellers remains firm, and most importantly, our nation must be savaged from economic saboteurs who are milking on the wealth and resources of the country.”

Story continues below advertisement

He assured in the statement that the command will not back down from its joint efforts with other sister security agencies to bring illegal oil bunkering and related operations in the state to an end.