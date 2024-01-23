Nollywood Actress Shares Secret To Attracting Quality Men

Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, has shared her secret to attracting quality men.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post shared via X, said her love life took a different turn when she began saying positive things about men.

According to Lilian, a lady cannot keep saying men are trash and expect to get quality men, adding that ladies should speak into existence what they want, and it will come to them.

She wrote, “I want to share a tiny secret here. The minute I started saying positive things about men, my love life and all. I started attracting the kind of men I wanted in my life. You can’t keep saying men are trash and expect quality. Speak into existence what you want, and it will come to you.”

Meanwhile, controversial Nigerian media personality, Baddie Kimmy, has said men are not fit to lead the society.

She argued that men have failed in politics and other sectors of society.

The OAP advocated for women to be given equal opportunities to lead as their male counterparts.

She stated this in a recent podcast interview with Pulse.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Kimmy, My radical opinion is that men are not fit to lead our society.