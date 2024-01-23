Men Are Not Fit To Lead The Society – OAP, Baddie Kimmy

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Baddie Kimmy, has said men are not fit to lead the society.

She argued that men have failed in politics and other sectors of society.

The OAP advocated for women to be given equal opportunities to lead as their male counterparts.

She stated this in a recent podcast interview with Pulse.

According to Kimmy, My radical opinion is that men are not fit to lead our society.

“I will not support a man for any political office. I mean, who is our president now?”

Why Cheating Is No Longer A Deal Breaker For Me In Relationship – Toke Makinwa

Meanwhile, Nigerian media personality cum actress, Toke Makinwa, has revealed why she no longer considers cheating as a deal breaker in a relationship.

Naija News recalls that Toke was married to a wellness coach, Maje Ayida, but the union crashed over infidelity.

However, in a podcast released on Thursday, the actress said she had reached a point in her life where cheating means nothing to her, stressing that she would respect her partner’s decision if he decided to leave because she cheated on him.

According to her, as she grew older, she realized it’s easier for a woman to cheat, and the only reason some women don’t cheat is due to self-restraint.

She said, “I think a lot of women need to reject the stigma. If I cheat, it’s okay for the man to do the same to me.

“I feel like I have gotten to a place in my life where you can’t shame the shameless. If I cheat tomorrow and you want to leave, I will respect you. If you want to stay, don’t use it to taunt me because I have won the crown of a cheater.

“If I’m going to be very honest, cheating is no longer a deal breaker for me. It used to be; when I was younger, I would never have been able to say these. I would have said if he cheat’s, I’m putting back in the street.