Mohbad’s Father Asks Coroner To Summon Primeboy, Two Others

The father of the late singer, llerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, has reportedly requested the Coroner to summon Ayobami Fisayo (popularly known as Spending), Boluwatife Adeyemo (better known as Darosha), and Ibrahim Owodunni (known as Prime Boy) to testify and provide eyewitness accounts regarding the events leading to the singer’s death.

Naija News understands that Joseph made the request through his lawyers in a letter, dated January 15, 2024, and signed by one of the lawyers, Emmanuel Oroko, emphasising that the testimonies of these individuals will contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the unnatural and suspicious circumstances surrounding September 12, 2023, which prompted the establishment of a coroner inquest.

The said letter reads: “Our research, for instance has shown that there were incidents on the 3rd Mainland Bridge at about 2.30 am (Sunday, September 10, 2023, that the appropriate witnesses did not mention and which no one has related at the Coroner Inquest and in our opinion would have given away the circumstantial event that led to the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba.”

“In furtherance to the above, we believe that there were also events on September 12 2023 at the deceased residential premises, which were not mentioned by the appropriate witnesses, and such information would have given a better insight into the real cause of the death of the deceased, as recent events have shown that some probable witnesses have been suborned”.

“These key witnesses include the driver of the car that drove the deceased, his wife, his brother and the witnesses proposed to this honourable coroner Inquest court”.

“Furthermore, we believe that the situation of the CCTV at the deceased residential premises not functional at the time the deceased and others came home may not be true,” Channels quoted the letter.

On September 12, 2023, the late Afrobeats singer, who resided in the Ikorodu area, passed away at the age of 27, Naija News recalls.

A letter was reportedly sent on September 18, 2023, to the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State, Justice Mojisola Dada, from the law firm of Falana & Falana Chambers.

The purpose of the letter was to request a coroner’s inquest into the singer’s death.

As a result, preliminary investigations into Mohbad’s death commenced on September 29, 2023, at the Magistrate court in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, has heard testimonies from two police officers, ASP Oderinde-Gafar Ajibola and Muhammad Yusuf, both from the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

They provided the coroner with the police’s findings regarding the matter. Additionally, MohBad’s Disc Jockey (DJ), Ajisegiri Ayobami, who claimed to have been with him on the day of his death, also testified before the coroner.