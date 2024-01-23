DSS Speaks On Arresting Miyetti Allah President

The Department of State Services (DSS) has officially denied reports claiming the detention of the president of the Fulani socio-cultural organization, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo.

This clarification was provided by the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, in a statement issued to TheCable on Tuesday evening.

Responding to an inquiry about the rumoured arrest of Bodejo, Afunanya stated unequivocally, “He’s not with the DSS.”

This statement comes amidst widespread speculations that Bodejo was apprehended by the secret police on Tuesday at the Miyetti Allah’s office located in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The supposed arrest was linked to the recent unveiling of a vigilante group by the organization.

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a prominent Fulani socio-cultural group, had last week introduced a vigilante group in Nasarawa.

According to Bodejo, the “Nomad vigilante group” is intended to aid security agencies in combating criminal activities in the north-central state.

He mentioned that the group comprises 1,144 Fulani youths, selected from various communities across the 13 local government areas of Nasarawa State.

Furthermore, Bodejo had revealed ongoing efforts to profile individuals interested in joining the vigilante group, with an objective to recruit up to 4,000 youths.

Story continues below advertisement

Bodejo said, “Every ethnic group has criminal elements among them, so if a Fulani man or woman commits a crime, he or she should be treated as a criminal just like others and not a Fulani criminal.”