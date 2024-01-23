‘Change Your Mindset, Do Not Make Money Your God’ – Tinubu Urges Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to change their mindset towards money.

He advised the citizenry to be more concerned about fixing the economy.

He stated this on Monday when he received a delegation of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) led by its president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, at the State House in Abuja.

The president urged the body to help preach against corruption and related matters.

Speaking via a statement by his spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu insisted that there was a need to preach the message of tolerance and understanding to Nigerians.

He said, “We have no other country but Nigeria. If you do not preach the sermon of understanding, tolerance, perseverance, and hope for Nigerians, you are damaging the country, and nobody will help us repair it.

“Let us dialogue because public condemnation of a nation is not what makes any citizen a good one. We must admonish Nigerians to have a change of mindset and not to make money our god or master. I believe we will get to the Promised Land, and Nigeria will flourish.”