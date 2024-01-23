Akeredolu To Be Buried February 23 — Family

The family of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has revealed that the former governor will be laid to rest on February 23, 2024, at his birthplace in Owo.

Following a battle with prostate cancer, Akeredolu passed away in Germany on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at the age of 67.

The funeral date was revealed in a statement released by the deceased son, Rotimi Akeredolu Jr., and seen on the former chief press secretary to the former governor, Richard Olatunde,’s Facebook page on Monday.

The statement partly read, “With hearts overflowing with gratitude, the entire Akeredolu family wishes to extend our deepest appreciation to all those who have extended their warmth and compassion to us during this trying time, following the unfortunate transition of our beloved patriarch, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, former Governor of Ondo State (February 2017 – December 2023).

“The outpouring of love we have received has been nothing short of a deluge, and for that, we are profoundly grateful.

“Your unwavering display of affection has touched our souls in immeasurable ways, and mere words cannot adequately express our gratitude.

“Your love and kindness serve as powerful catalysts, strengthening our unshakeable faith in God Almighty and reaffirming our commitment to serving humanity.

“To those who took the time to visit us in Ibadan and Owo, we extend our heartfelt appreciation. Your presence brought solace to our hearts, and your invaluable support lifted our spirits.

“The family expressed gratitude to the political leaders, the traditional rulers, religious leaders, community pillars, heads of security agencies, dedicated unionists, civil servants, public officials, student leaders, and women groups, as well as politicians from across party lines, “who have shown us love and sympathy during this challenging period.

“It is with deep respect and a sense of duty that we invite our dear friends, associates, and well-wishers to join us in giving our late patriarch a befitting funeral.”

The burial procedure, which will last more than a week, will take place at Owo, Akure, and Ibadan.

The schedule of events includes, among other things, world gyrations by the Kegites Club, candlelight procession, special court hearings, and song services.

Story continues below advertisement

On February 23, 2024, there will be a funeral service at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Owo, followed by an interment.