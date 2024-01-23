AFCON 2023: ‘Nigeria Ready To Face Any Opposition’ – Super Eagles Star, Simon Declares

After Nigeria’s narrow win against Guinea-Bissau on Monday evening, Super Eagles star Moses Simon said the Nigerian team is ready to face any opposition in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Naija News reports that today’s 1-0 victory against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau helped the Super Eagles of Nigeria progress to the Round of 16 of the AFCON.

Despite being wasteful at the match played at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, the Nigerian team still ended the Group stage match at second place behind Equatorial Guinea, thanks to a cross from Simon which was diverted into the net by Opa Sangante in the 36th minute.

Commenting on the Monday evening match, Simon said: “It was a good win for us. To make it from the group was a good one for us.”

“We are not thinking about the opponent we will be facing in the next round. I can’t even say we have any preference for a team we want to face.

“We have to be ready for all opposition if we want to win the title. Any team that we draw in the next round, we are ready for them and all other teams too,” Simon told a press conference in Abidjan.