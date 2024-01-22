Lagos Shuts Down Katangua, Oke Afa Markets

The Lagos State Government has shut down Katangua and Oke Afa markets due to environmental sanitation violations.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, Dr Babatunde Ajayi confirmed the closure of the two markets on Sunday, January 21.

According to him, the two markets were shut over filth and various environmental infractions.

Ajayi said in a statement, “Katangua market sealed today 21st January, 2024 by the monitoring and compliance team of LAWMA due to gross environmental sanitation violations.

“Oke Afa market, Isolo was sealed up due to environmental sanitation and poor waste disposal practices today 21st January, 2024 by the Monitoring and Compliance Department.”

Femi Otedola Donates N1 Billion To Lagos State Security Trust Fund (Photos)

Meanwhile, Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has donated the sum of N1bn to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

The donation was personally received on Wednesday by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Naija News reports that the cheque for the one billion naira donation was presented by Otedola’s daughter, Tolani Otedola.

Confirming the donation, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Jubril Gawat, wrote via his account on the X platform: “Governor of Lagos State, Mr@jidesanwoolu, today received the cheque of 1 Billion Naira Donation by a patriotic citizen and an ambassador of Lagos State, Mr Femi Otedola, @realFemiOtedola to the Lagos State State Security Trust Fund (@followlsstf).

“The presentation was made by his daughter, Ms Tolani Otedola, @shestolani today at the Lagos House, Marina.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mr Femi Otedola has been a consistent donor to the Fund.”