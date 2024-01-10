Femi Otedola Donates N1bn To Lagos State Security Trust Fund (Photos)

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has donated the sum of N1bn to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

The donation was personally received on Wednesday by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Naija News reports that the cheque for the one billion naira donation was presented by Otedola’s daughter, Tolani Otedola.

Confirming the donation, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Jubril Gawat, wrote via his account on the X platform: “Governor of Lagos State, Mr@jidesanwoolu, today received the cheque of 1 Billion Naira Donation by a patriotic citizen and an ambassador of Lagos State, Mr Femi Otedola, @realFemiOtedola to the Lagos State State Security Trust Fund (@followlsstf).

“The presentation was made by his daughter, Ms Tolani Otedola, @shestolani today at the Lagos House, Marina.

“Mr Femi Otedola has been a consistent donor to the Fund.”

Lagos Assembly Passes N2.267 Trillion 2024 Budget

Meanwhile, the Lagos State House of Assembly last Friday passed a total of N2,267,976,120,869 as the 2024 budget size of the State at a plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

This was made known in a statement to Naija News by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele.

Story continues below advertisement

The budget representing 58 percent Capital Expenditure and 42 percent Recurrent Expenditure was approved following a unanimous voice vote by all the lawmakers present at the sitting.