I Am Not A Blogger – Tunde Ednut Replies Peter Obi’s Birthday Message To Him

Popular Nigerian influencer, Olaoluwa Adekunle, also known as Tunde Ednut has reacted to a birthday message from the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

Recall that the LP flag bearer had taken to his X account to congratulate Ednut on his birthday.

He praised him for using his influence to help numerous emerging Nigerian comedians, musicians, and other creatives into the spotlight.

Obi wrote, “I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the remarkable Nigerian entertainment blogger and global internet influencer, Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, widely known as ‘Tunde Ednut’, as he celebrates his 38th birthday. Despite his relatively young age, he has leveraged his internet expertise and influence to propel numerous emerging Nigerian comedians, musicians, and other creative artists into the spotlight. This has significantly expanded Nigeria’s creative output, which serves as a crucial source of foreign exchange for our country.”

Reacting to the birthday wish from the former governor, Tunde took to his Instagram account to show his appreciation.

However, he explained to Obi that he is not a blogger.

Tunde wrote, “This is huge for me, wow I am very honoured sir, wow, Thank you, but sir I am not a blogger sir, I am an entertainer sir.”