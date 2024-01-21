Peter Obi Congratulates Popular Nigerian Influencer, Tunde Ednut On 38th Birthday

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has congratulated popular Nigerian influencer Olaoluwa Adekunle, popularly known as Tunde Ednut, on his 38th birthday.

Congratulating the singer cum influencer in a post via his official X account, Obi hailed the Ednut for leveraging his internet expertise and influence to propel numerous emerging Nigerian comedians, musicians, and other creative artists into the spotlight.

Naija News reports that the former Anambra governor said that he firmly believes that the future of Nigeria rests significantly on the energy and creativity of youths like Tunde Ednut.

He wrote, “I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the remarkable Nigerian entertainment blogger and global internet influencer, Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, widely known as ‘Tunde Ednut’, as he celebrates his 38th birthday. Despite his relatively young age, he has leveraged his internet expertise and influence to propel numerous emerging Nigerian comedians, musicians, and other creative artists into the spotlight. This has significantly expanded Nigeria’s creative output, which serves as a crucial source of foreign exchange for our country.

Story continues below advertisement

“Your impact, contributions, and popularity are widely recognized and cherished by Nigerians worldwide, transcending ethnic, religious, and geographical boundaries. I join other men of goodwill in extending warm birthday wishes and hoping for many more decades of dedicated service to our nation and humanity. I firmly believe that the future of Nigeria hinges significantly on the energy and creativity of its youth, which are boundless. With positive impacts and contributions from creative and unifying figures like ‘Tunde Ednut’, the realization of a new Nigeria is not only conceivable but also within our grasp.”