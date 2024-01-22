Guinea-Bissau Vows To Beat Super Eagles In 2023 AFCON Clash

Guinea-Bissau coach, Baciro Candé has stressed that he and his team are determined to beat the Super Eagles later today in their last group stage game of the 2023 AFCON.

Guinea-Bissau and the Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash at the Stade Félix Houphoüet-Boigny in Abidjan by 6 p.m. later this evening, January 22.

The Wild Dogs are going into the game sitting at the bottom of Group A after two losses in their last two games. Despite such a form, they intend to provide one of the biggest upsets of the tournament against the Super Eagles.

Recall that Guinea-Bissau beat Nigeria 1-0 in Abuja during the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and Nigeria defeated them 1-0 in the return leg.

Hence, though they have suffered defeats at the hands of Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast in the 2023 AFCON Group A, they fancy a chance of bowing out of the tournament with pride.

If they beat Nigeria, they’ll get up to three points, but since they’re now bottom of Group A, that won’t be enough to keep them in the tournament.

“Mentally we will be very strong and go out for a win. We know football has its peculiarities but we would do everything for a win against Nigeria,” the Guinea-Bissau coach said.

“I believe everything is possible, physically and emotionally we will be ready.”

One of the team’s stars, Carlos Mané added, “We know it’s now difficult to progress to the next stage but we will play for our families and our country. We will fight with all we have to give a good game against Nigeria.”