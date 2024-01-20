Nigerian Striker, Adefolarin Durosinmi Backs Super Eagles For AFCON Title

Nigerian striker Adefolarin Durosinmi believes the Super Eagles have all it takes to win the 2023 AFCON title in Ivory Coast.

Adefolarin Durosinmi made this prediction after the Super Eagles went against all odds to defeat the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast, 1-0 to remain positive about progressing to the next round of the tournament.

This win came after the Eagles recorded a disappointing 1-1 draw in their opening Group A game against Equatorial Guinea on January 14.

In the game against the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire on January 18, William Troost-Ekong silenced the Ivorian supporters in the 54th minute by converting a spot-kick after Victor Osimhen was fouled in the penalty box.

The Elephants failed to muster an equalizer despite constant attempts, as the Eagles held on for a historic victory that rekindled their hopes of winning the 2023 AFCON title.

Adefolarin Durosinmi, 33, who has scored six goals in 15 games for Thailand’s top league club, Nakhon Pathom United, believes that Napoli striker, Osimhen, can lead Nigeria to a fourth AFCON title.

“It was a great win for the Eagles and that victory has sparked a lot of confidence among every Nigerian”, Durosinmi told the Punch.

“It was a spirited and professional performance from the team. They knew it wasn’t going to be easy and they were ready to fight.

“To be honest I want them to win the AFCON and I believe we can win a fourth AFCON title in Ivory Coast if they stick together like they did.”

He added, “Osimhen with the help of the team can lead the Eagles to the title.

“He has had a hand in the goals we have scored so far; he is one of the key players in the team.”

Story continues below advertisement

Super Eagles’ next game in the competition is against Guinea-Bissau at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 22. A draw in the game is enough to seal the Eagles’ progress to the next round.