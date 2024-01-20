Why Tanzania Sacked Coach Adel Amrouche After Losing To Morocco In 2023 AFCON

Tanzanian Football Federation has sacked the country’s head coach, Adel Amrouche just after a game in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Coach Adel Amrouche was in charge of the Tanzania national team when they took on Morocco in the opening Group F game at the tournament on January 17.

In the 70th minute of the game, Novatus Miroshi was shown a red card making it impossible for Tanzania to stage a comeback from a goal down.

After the exit of Miroshi, Morocco found it easier to score two more goals as they defeated Tanzania 3-0 to top Group F with three points, two points above second-placed DR Congo and third-placed Zambia.

While reacting to the outcome of the game, Coach Adel Amrouche accused Morocco of dictating for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and selecting their match officials.

“Morocco determines everything in African football, they also choose their referees. We remain spectators because they determine everything,” he said

This statement didn’t go down well with CAF as they decided to suspend Adel Amrouche for eight matches and fined him $10,000.

Due to the lengthy suspension of the Algerian tactician, Tanzania FA decided to sack him and replace him with his assistant coach, Hemed Morocco for their next group stage game which is against Zambia at 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 21.

“In another step, the Executive Committee of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has suspended Coach Adel Amrouche”, a statement from Tanzania FA read.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a result of that decision, Hemed Morocco has been appointed as Acting Coach, and he will be assisted by Juma Mgunda.”