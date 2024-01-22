Former Presidential Aide, Femi Adesina Speaks On Claim Of Buhari’s Clone, ‘Jubril Of Sudan’

Femi Adesina, the former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has described rumours of his ex-principal’s clone ‘Jubril of Sudan’ as ridiculous.

Naija News reports that Adesina made this known, among others, in his book, titled, ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015 – 2023),’ presented in Abuja last Tuesday.

Recall that in August 2021, when Buhari returned from a foreign medical trip, there were claims that the erstwhile President wasn’t the real tall, lean, Daura-born ex-military leader, but rather it was his clone called ‘Jubril of Sudan.’

However, in his book, Adesina recalled that the day Buhari returned, he (Adesina) had earlier attended the wedding of the daughter of a former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin.

He wrote, “For such outings, you needed the full Yoruba agbada, with a cap to match. That was what I wore. From church and reception, I went straight to the airport, as the President was billed to land at about 4 p.m. And when he did, we formed the usual reception line.”

Femi Adeshina stated that Buhari shook hands with everyone at the airport, and when it got to his turn, the ex-military leader complimented him, saying, “Adesina, this is the best I have seen you dressed,” and they laughed at the joke.

He queried that if the “person was a certain Jubril, how did he know my name, and commenting on my dressing?”

Adesina added, “When later, some people began to spread unfounded stories that the man that returned to the country on that August 19 was not the real Buhari, but a clone, named Jubril of Sudan, I just found it preposterous, even otiose, pathetic people, pitiable.”

Adesina further stated that with the warm reception shown to Buhari on his return, he would win if he had contested for office again.

The book read. “The ride from Murtala Muhammed Airport to the Presidential Villa on that day was what showed me that the President would win an election if he ran again.

“Many times, the crowd was so uncontrollable that they seized the road and forced the convoy to a crawl. They were simply overjoyed to have their President back, a man they loved so much.”