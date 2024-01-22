Edo Poll: Aspirant Faults APC Screening Committee’s Report

One of the aspirant vying to pick the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming election in the state, Anamero Dekeri has faulted the APC Pruning Committee’s report as lacking in merit.

Naija News recalls that the APC in a bid to ensure a rancor-free primary election, formed an internal committee to screen and reduce the number of aspirants to a tolerable level.

The committee had reduced the number of aspirants from 29 to 10, and then to six, with two each from the three senatorial districts. It narrowed the list to four, with two each from Edo Central and Edo South senatorial districts, while excluding those from Edo North.

However, Dekeri, a member representing the Etsako federal constituency in the House of Representatives, while announcing his intention to vie for the party’s governorship ticket on Monday in Abuja, said he was determined to seek the APC ticket ahead of the state’s governorship election.

Lamenting the committee’s decision to streamline the party’s ticket to Edo Central and Edo South, he argued that the race for the APC ticket in Edo state should be a vigorous competition of ideas, values, and leadership qualities.

He stated, “It is important to inform all and sundry that the committee formed was an internal arrangement by the state leaders of our party to help the party and the aspirants conserve resources to properly prosecute the primary election to avoid going into the main election divided, as that may cause grievances by those who may come short of winning the primaries.

“It was resolved and agreed that the committee has to be fair to all aspirants, and as stated in its terms of reference, their role is only advisory. As expected, all aspirants subjected themselves to the screening in accordance with the terms of reference of the committee.

“However, the report presented by the committee totally betrayed the true performance of the aspirants and lacked merit, which was observed even by the State Party leaders who set up the committee. They were proposing an appeal committee to right the wrong before the attention of the house was drawn to the fact that the National Working Committee of our great Party, APC has clarified that the appropriate organ that has the locus standi to screen aspirants after they procure and submit the expression and nomination forms in accordance with Section 84 of the Electoral Act as amended.

“I wish to use this opportunity to thank my teeming supporters and party faithful for their unwavering support for my aspiration as the leading aspirant. In expressing my dissent, I will not waver in my determination and resolve to vie for the APC ticket in the Edo 2024 Governorship race.

“I firmly believe that the goodwill from my beloved Edo people, my experience with the downtrodden and the ordinary Edo person, my dedication, competences, and track record make me the candidate to beat and the best option for the APC to secure victory in the upcoming election.”

His comment comes as the party gears towards its governorship primary election scheduled for February 17, 2024.

The Edo State governorship election has been scheduled for September 21, 2024, by the Independent National Electoral Commission.