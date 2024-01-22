Daddy Freeze, Obi Cubana, Other Celebrities React As Tunde Ednut Turns Down Blogger Title From Peter Obi

Some Nigerian celebrities have reacted to Tunde Ednut’s response to Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s birthday message.

Recall that Obi had taken to his X account to celebrate Ednut on his birthday and described him as a remarkable Nigerian entertainment blogger and global internet influencer,

Obi had written via his X handle, “I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the remarkable Nigerian entertainment blogger and global internet influencer, Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, widely known as ‘Tunde Ednut’, as he celebrates his 38th birthday. Despite his relatively young age, he has leveraged his internet expertise and influence to propel numerous emerging Nigerian comedians, musicians, and other creative artists into the spotlight. This has significantly expanded Nigeria’s creative output, which serves as a crucial source of foreign exchange for our country.”

However, replying to the message, Ednut insisted that he is an entertainer and not a blogger.

“This is huge for me, wow I am very honoured sir, wow, Thank you, but sir I am not a blogger sir, I am an entertainer sir,” Ednut wrote.

Reacting, some celebrities took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Daddy freeze, “You stood with him and he stood with you, yelosho don’t forget my birthday.”

Obi Cubana, “How old are you.”

Pere Egbi, “Biggest entertainer.”

Hero Daniels, “Entertainer, No one can deny that a lot of young people were exposed to Peter Obi brand because of you. You supported him against all odds.”

Tega Dominic, “The most.”