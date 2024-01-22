Biafra: Ndigbo Has Been Ungrateful To God For 54 Years — Archbishop Madu

Pioneer Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of the Anglican Communion and former Bishop of Oji River Anglican Diocese, Archbishop Amos Amankechinelo Madu, has said Ndigbo has been ungrateful to God for fifty-four years after the end of the Biafran War of 1967 to 1970.

Madu stated this during an interview with Enugu-based Solid 100.9fm.

He noted that the self-imposed slavery the Igbo nation presently finds themselves in shows that ‘God is still in charge of the world.

Recalling the Nigerian Civil War, Madu insisted that it was time for introspection.

He said that the Nigerian Civil War was ignited by some soldiers, and was ‘eventually narrowed to an Igbo coup’

The clergyman argued that the war battered the Igbos, and they cried out to God, who delivered them, but they refused to thank him in return.

In his words, “There was a war that battered Ndigbo, and they cried out to God and the war ended. It ended because of the finger of God. Since the end of the war, Ndigbo have been in the spiritual wilderness, looking for identities in Nigeria. It has become the Igbo dilemma. Over the years, our spirits and conscience have been troubled over the situation of the Igbo race and Nigeria particularly.

“The Igbo, which few decades ago, epitomised worthy enterprises and shining light of the Nigerian nation, have now become noise-makers in our country. The previously enterprising Igbos have today virtually lost everything for which they were known, including shares in Nigerian resources, access to power, freedom of doing genuine business, capacity to participate in governance, right to build and live where they choose.”

Story continues below advertisement

Archbishop Madu, likening the act of not thanking God to ‘ingratitude’, added, “The Igbo people survived the war, started to progress, but they failed to thank God. That is what is missing. That is why many things remain unattainable. Christian all over the world celebrate thanksgiving every Christmas for the gift of Christ. The Jews celebrate their Passover. End of slave trade is still being celebrated.”