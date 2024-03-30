It Is Incredible To Claim That IPOB Is Funded Through Sports Betting, Crowd-funding – Aloy Ejimakor

Advertisement

Aloy Ejimakor, the lead counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted to a claim that the group is funded through sports betting and crowd-funding.

Speaking via his X account on Saturday, the lawyer described such a claim as false and laughable.

Naija News recalls that the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) had revealed that global crowdfunding, online transactions, and sports betting fund terrorist organizations in Nigeria like Boko Haram, ISWAP IPOB, bandits, and other such groups.

In its newsletter, NFIU claimed that IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) received funds through affiliates in 22 countries that have registered at least 27 entities under the group’s name.

The financial unit alleged that seven of the registrations were made in the United States, while six were in the United Kingdom.

It added that over $160,000 raised by IPOB through crowd-funding was funnelled to transmission, media, and broadcasting companies in Bulgaria, South Africa, and the UK.

Condemning the report by the NFIU, Ejimakor said somebody was fishing in troubled waters.

Posting on X, he wrote: “It’s incredible to claim that the IPOB (which is LEGAL globally) is funded through sports-betting & crowd-funding. The sports-betting part is false & laughable.

“The crowd-funding part sounds like #GoFundMe which has never happened. Someone is fishing in troubled waters. #FreeMNK”