16 Die In Tragic Accident On Zaria-Kano Highway – FRSC Confirms

A fatal accident reportedly happened yesterday at Taban Sani Junction, Tashar Yari, along the Zaria-Kano expressway in Kaduna State, claiming the lives of sixteen individuals who were passengers on a commercial bus.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday morning revealed that the incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 11:20 am and resulted in four individuals sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

Confirming the incident, the Kaduna Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kabir Nadabo, said the accident was a result of the driver’s excessive speed.

Daily Trust quoted the FRSC boss as saying that the driver, unable to maintain control of the Toyota Bus with registration number TRB 674ZG 35XB, veered off the road and collided with a ditch.

Nadabo emphasized the devastating nature of the road traffic crash and urged all travellers to refrain from speeding. He also highlighted the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring in the future.

Meanwhile, seven people out of ten abducted in the Sagwari Estate in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have regained freedom from their abductors.

Naija News understands that amid the increasing insecurity in Abuja, a group of gunmen raided the estate opposite Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Dutse earlier and abducted 10 residents.

Unfortunately, the assailants had tragically killed a student studying Library and Information Science at Bayero University Kano (BUK), Talatu Salihu, and a staff member of a hotel in the state, Akpagher Joseph Terzungwe, and 13-year-old Mitchell Ariyo.

Following their murders, the kidnappers raised the ransom for the remaining victims and imposed a deadline of Wednesday.

Daily Trust, however, quoted sources within the FCT to have disclosed on Sunday afternoon that the seven remaining victims, which include a female hotel receptionist, a mother and her three children, as well as two young children, have been released and reunited with their respective family members.

However, it was revealed that both families had been relocated to an undisclosed location.

Naija News reports that the latest development comes following the release of the four surviving siblings of the deceased Nabeeha Al-Kadriyah, who was tragically killed while in captivity.

Recalled that in early January, the sisters were taken hostage along with their father.

Following the murder of their sister, the criminals demanded an increased ransom of N100 million, with the threat of harming the remaining siblings.

However, as of the time this report was filed (12:30 am on Sunday), the girls have been freed and have returned to their residence in Abuja, where they were initially abducted.