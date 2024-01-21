Kidnappers Free More Abuja Residents Days After Abduction

Seven people out of ten abducted in the Sagwari Estate in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have regained freedom from their abductors.

Naija News understands that amid the increasing insecurity in Abuja, a group of gunmen raided the estate opposite Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Dutse earlier and abducted 10 residents.

Unfortunately, the assailants had tragically killed a student studying Library and Information Science at Bayero University Kano (BUK), Talatu Salihu, and a staff member of a hotel in the state, Akpagher Joseph Terzungwe, and 13-year-old Mitchell Ariyo.

Following their murders, the kidnappers raised the ransom for the remaining victims and imposed a deadline of Wednesday.

Daily Trust, however, quoted sources within the FCT to have disclosed on Sunday afternoon that the seven remaining victims, which include a female hotel receptionist, a mother and her three children, as well as two young children, have been released and reunited with their respective family members.

However, it was revealed that both families had been relocated to an undisclosed location.

Naija News reports that the latest development comes following the release of the four surviving siblings of the deceased Nabeeha Al-Kadriyah, who was tragically killed while in captivity.

Recalled that in early January, the sisters were taken hostage along with their father.

Following the murder of their sister, the criminals demanded an increased ransom of N100 million, with the threat of harming the remaining siblings.

Story continues below advertisement

However, as of the time this report was filed (12:30 am on Sunday), the girls have been freed and have returned to their residence in Abuja, where they were initially abducted.