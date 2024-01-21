Security: Those Converted To Constabularies In Kano Not Hardened Criminals – Police Reveals

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has revealed that those converted to constabularies in Kano state are not hardened criminals.

Adejobi, in a post on his official X account, detailed that the new constabularies are street boys taken off the street to strengthen the security structure of the state.

Defending the Kano government for taking the initiative, Adejobi said that only the state has been appointing special advisers for state policing over the years.

Naija News reports that the police spokesman called on Nigerians to encourage other state governments to adopt the initiative.

He wrote, “We need to get something right on this kano constabularies case. The boys converted to constabularies in kano were not hardened criminals, as speculated on social media, but yan dabas, or “street boys,” who were to be taken off the street. If you know Kano very well, you know they have many street boys (yan dabas) in Kano, and they are in many big cities and states too. We don’t need to attack and condemn the Kano State government for its initiative to take them off the street and use them positively.

“To the best of my knowledge, it’s only Kano’s government that has been appointing Special Advisers on Community Policing for years, and I am sure it’s to consolidate this project or initiative. I think, rather than condemning such good security-based initiatives, we need to urge other governments, at all levels, to embrace such initiatives and the idea of Kano govt. So far, I have been informed by the Commissioner of Police in Kano that the constabularies have been so helpful in policing the state, considering its size, geographically and demographically. Have you ever heard or read any threat of protest or strike for non-payment of their salaries from Kano? No. We need to get it clear and right, contrary to the rumours that the boys were hardened criminals, that they were yan dabas. Thanks.”