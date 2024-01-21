Edo Police Arrest Three For Stealing Cars During Church Service

Three suspects have been taken into custody by men from the Edo State Police Command for allegedly stealing two cars during a state church campaign.

The state commissioner of police, Funsho Adeboye, paraded the suspects with other suspected criminals over the weekend. He claimed the suspects were apprehended after tracking down the stolen phone and the cars that one of the suspects had given as a gift to a female acquaintance.

The suspects are Augustine Ikponmwoba (62), Roland Ibizugbe (63), and Blessing Joseph (36).

According to Adeboye, Joy Mordi and Peter Abiwo told the police that they had parked their N3.5 million Toyota Camry cars with the license plates MUS 791GA and USL 93AM at Garrick Memorial Ground in order to attend a crusade. However, when the crusade came to an end, they realized that their cars had been stolen from their parking spot.

Naija News reports that he said that over the course of the inquiry, one of the phones from Mordi’s car was found on a female suspect named Joseph.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to the police that she had received the phone from her male acquaintance Ikponmwoba 62.

“Ikponmwoba’s arrest led the police to Ibizugbe. The suspects have confessed to the crime and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” he said.