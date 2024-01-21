Breaking: Nabeeha’s Sisters Regain Freedom (Video)

The Al-Kadriyar family, residing in the Bwari area of Abuja, experienced a significant turn of events as five out of six kidnapped sisters regained their freedom on Saturday night.

The circumstances surrounding their release remain unclear, with no confirmation on whether it was a security operation success or a consequence of a ransom payment.

Kabiru Aminu, the girls’ uncle, announced their return via a jubilant video posted on his social media handle @kabiru_aminu.

The footage captured the emotional reunion, bringing a glimmer of hope after a harrowing period.

He expressed his joy with the words, “#Najeebahandhersisters are home right now, someone please wake me up!” and further admired their strength in another post.

Naija News recalls that the sisters, along with their father, fell victim to an abduction recently, igniting widespread concern.

The abductors, after initially releasing their father, demanded a hefty ransom of N60 million for the daughters’ release.

Despite efforts to pool funds, including public appeals for donations, the required sum remained unmet.

In a devastating turn, the bandits executed the eldest sister, Najeebah, leaving her family in despair.

The police, responding to this tragedy, have since reinforced their commitment to ensuring the victims’ safe return and averting future kidnapping incidents nationwide.

The return of the five sisters marks a bittersweet moment for the Al-Kadriyar family, as they grapple with relief for the rescued and grief for the lost.

