‘You’re A Proponent Of Justice And Truth‘ – Tinubu Celebrates Keyamo On 53rd Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, as he marks his 53rd birthday on January 21, 2024.

President Tinubu congratulated the foremost lawyer and one of Nigeria’s leading advocates of good governance and citizens’ rights on this anniversary of his birth.

In a statement on Saturday issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu commended Keyamo for being an irrepressible proponent of justice, truth, and national unity.

The President also hailed the minister for his devotion to duty and passion for service demonstrated by his efforts to strengthen the aviation sector to consistently deliver world-class service, safety, and performance.

President Tinubu wisheed Keyamo good health, wisdom, and strength in the service of the nation.

The statement added: “Olorogun Festus Keyamo, a protégée of the late Human Rights Advocate, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, GCON, SAN, is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and holder of the National Honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger.

Story continues below advertisement

“He is also a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitration in the United Kingdom. On account of his advocacy for democratic ideals and human rights over the years, in 2017, he was awarded the Global Human Rights Award by the United States Global Leadership Council in Washington.”