Ombugadu Reacts To Supreme Court Ruling On Nasarawa Guber Dispute

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu, has reacted to the loss of his appeal at the Supreme Court.

Naija News reports that Ombugadu lost his appeal at the apex court on Friday, challenging the electoral victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule in the March 8 2023 governorship election.

Following the victory of Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC), some PDP supporters took to the streets and started a protest in Lafia, the state capital.

Reacting to the ruling of the apex court in a statement on Friday, Ombugadu thanked his supporters for the support he got during the election and in the courts.

Ombugadu asserted that the commitment of his supporters to the principles of democracy, justice, and the ideals of the party has been truly inspiring.

The PDP candidate, therefore, stated that he would continue to play his part for the betterment of Nasarawa.

He said: “While the outcome may not have been what we had hoped for, the strength and dedication displayed by you and countless others during this period have not gone unnoticed.

“Your commitment to the principles of democracy, justice, and the ideals we hold dear has been truly inspiring.

“Though the court’s verdict did not align with our expectations, let us remember that our shared values and dedication to the betterment of Nasarawa State remain steadfast.

“I am grateful for the trust and belief you placed in me throughout this journey. Your support has been a source of strength, and I am honoured to have had such dedicated supporters by my side.

“As we navigate the path forward, let us continue to uphold the spirit of unity and resilience that defines our state and country in general.

Story continues below advertisement

“Together, we can contribute to the progress and development of Nasarawa state, irrespective of the challenges we may face.”