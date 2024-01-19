PHOTOS: PDP Supporters Stage Protest, Block Roads In Nasarawa Following Supreme Court Verdict

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision confirming the election victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), some disgruntled party loyalists have organized a protest in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The demonstration has led to the complete blockade of Lafia-Jos Road, with supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) setting tires ablaze in front of the state secretariat, creating a barricade on the road.

Vanguard gathered that the protest had compelled motorists to seek alternative routes within Lafia, the state capital.

Security forces are present to restore calm and prevent any escalation of the situation.

Simultaneously, shops, business centres, and schools in the Lafia metropolis have abruptly closed, possibly as a precautionary measure in response to the ongoing demonstration.

Recall that Naija News reported that the Supreme Court affirmed the earlier decision by the Court of Appeal that nullified the annulment of Governor Sule’s election.

In a unanimous decision by a five-member panel, the apex court upheld the declaration of Governor Sule, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the governorship election held in the state on March 18, 2023.