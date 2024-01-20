Ogun PDP Congratulates Abiodun On Supreme Court Victory

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has congratulated Governor Dapo Abiodun for his electoral victory in last year’s March governorship election, which has been affirmed by the Supreme Court in Abuja.

Naija News reports that in a statement on Friday, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole, stated that it has come to terms with the court’s decision to uphold the election of Governor Abiodun and has made the decision to move forward with furthering democratic ideals.

The party said, “With the Supreme Court judgement which was delivered earlier today on the 2023 Governorship Election in Ogun state, it is clear that the matter has reached its constitutional endpoint and is finally settled.

“The Apex Court affirmed that the Petitioners were not able to discharge the heavy judicial burden of proving that the reelection of Prince Dapo Abiodun as the lawfully elected Governor of Ogun State was valid.

“The Apex Court asserted that our Candidate and the Party did not prove beyond reasonable doubt that Governor Dapo Abiodun did not win the highest number of lawful votes.

“In light of this, the Ogun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party wishes to extend hearty congratulations to the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and the good people of Ogun State.”

The party further encouraged its members to continue making their fair share of contributions to the advancement of the state and not let the Supreme Court’s decision discourage them.

Story continues below advertisement

Recall that in a unanimous decision on Friday, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Oladipupo Adebutu, had his appeal dismissed by a five-member panel of the court presided over by Justice John Okoro.