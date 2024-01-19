Those Responsible For Ibadan Explosion Must Be Brought To Book – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, has expressed sadness over the explosion that rocked Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday.

Adams, in a statement on Friday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, described the incident as very unfortunate and should not have happened.

He blamed the incident on the carelessness of the miners, pointing out that such an act was illegal and a security threat to the lives and property of the people of the state.

Adams said the best thing the Oyo state government could do to unravel the perpetrators is to investigate the incident and bring the culprits to book.

The Yoruba chief, therefore, urged Nigerians to be conscious of everything happening in their environment and inform the appropriate authorities of any security breach.

He said: “As far as I am concerned, the story of the Ibadan explosion had left many questions hanging in the balance. It was a security threat to the state, which is why Governor Seyi Makinde needs to fish out those behind the incident and bring them to book.

“It is very unfortunate that the death toll is rising by the day, and victims of the unfortunate incident are in the various hospitals recuperating.

“The extent of the damage in the area was great, involving many houses. And going by the statement and assurances of the governor, I think a case of such multiple damages should not be treated with levity. Ibadan is the political headquarters of the southwest region, and anything that affects Ibadan naturally has a spiral effect on other states in the southwest.

“So, the Oyo state government should leave no stone unturned by making sure that perpetrators of the dastardly act didn’t go scot-free.

“We are all a product of our society, we must also be conscious of everything that is happening in our society. I urge members of the public to inform the appropriate authorities as quickly as possible whenever their neighbours have any product that can cause avoidable calamity.

“They can always raise the alarm. That is the best way to forestall incidents that are capable of threatening our lives as a people.”