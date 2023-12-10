Gani Adams Marries Ex-Beauty Queen In Lagos (Photos)

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has tied the knot with an ex-beauty queen from Delta State, Joy Onojaife.

Naija News gathered that the founder of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) tied the knot with that beauty queen in a private ceremony in Lagos on Saturday.

According to her biography shared on the Oodua Facebook page on Sunday, Joy is the daughter of Lagos-based architect, Lucky Onojaife.

The former Miss Delta is a graduate of Physiology from the Delta State University.

Regionalism Is The Best Option To Save Nigeria – Gani Adams

Meanwhile, Adams has said that regionalism is the best option for the problem in Nigeria.

According to Adams, before Nigeria can be salvaged, it must rid itself of fundamental and structural imbalances.

He stated this on Friday while speaking at the grand finale of the 2023 edition of the Osun Osogbo festival in Osogbo, Osun State.

Adams lamented that Nigeria has passed through difficult moments with various challenges bedevilling the country but added that there is a need for proper cleansing of the political milieu.