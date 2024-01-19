Those Calling For A Merger Are Lazy Thinkers – PDP Chieftain, Sowunmi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one of the party’s governorship aspirants for the 2023 elections, Segun Sowunmi has condemned the alleged plan of the oppositions to form a merger and overthrow the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2027 election.

Recall that a political economist, Pat Utomi had confirmed that the PDP, Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have all agreed to form a merger.

However, speaking during an interview with Punch, Sowunmi condemned the move, insisting that the thinkers of the policy are lazy.

He wondered who would lead the party if they agree to merge.

The PDP chieftain opined that the opposition would spend the next 20 years fighting on who to make the presidential candidate of the new party.

He advised the PDP to reform itself instead of getting involved in unnecessary drama.

According to him, “Well, collaboration is better but I suspect this merger of a thing is because the thinkers of this policy are lazy.

“They think they can use what their enemies used in beating them to also defeat them. When their enemies wanted to beat them, science dictated a merger would work out fine and that was done with President Tinubu’s Action Congress of Nigeria and Buhari’s Congress for Progressives Change. Some PDP members also left to join this merger hurting themselves because many of them are back in the party now.

“Who are they merging with? Have they talked to Peter Obi and his Obidient followers? Who will be the captain of this merger? Will the 13 PDP governors agree to a change of name and subsume themselves under an arrangement that they don’t know?

“They are going to spend the next 20 years struggling and fighting themselves on who is going to be President because all of them want to be President at the same time….rather than all this drama, the party should rather reform itself and see how this will boost its membership and elevate its ratings and acceptance. We lost an election, but that doesn’t mean we can’t win again once we look inward and correct our mistakes. People must see what we are offering and doing differently.”