Atiku’s Ex-Aide, Sowunmi Drags PDP NWC To Court

Segun Sowunmi, a former spokesman of ex-vice President Atiku Abubakar, has dragged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to court for failing to convene a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Sowunmi filed the case at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

Listed as respondents in the suit numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/ T024 are the PDP, the party’s acting national chairman, Iliya Damagum, national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, National Organising Sec., Umar Bature, National Auditor, Okechukwu Daniel, National Treasurer, Ahmed Yayari, and National Youth leader, Muhammed Kadade.

The national officers were sued in their capacity as officers of the PDP, and on behalf of the National Executive Committee/National Working Committee of the party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was also listed as a respondent in the suit.

Tinubu Must Remember His Days In The Trenches – Segun Sowunmi

Meanwhile, Sowunmi has warned President Bola Tinubu not to forget his days in the trenches.

He insisted that the President must ensure that he does not add to the burdens of the people.

Sowunmi stated this during an interview with The Punch.

He wondered how people in rural parts of the country would survive if those in the southwest were complaining about hunger.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu needs to pull himself up. He should remember his days in the trenches. He should look at his people firmly in the eyes and say I am not here to add to the burdens of Nigerians.

“If people in the South-West could be shouting they are hungry, you can imagine what is happening in far-flung parts of the country where commerce and industry are not so localized.”

Speaking further, Sowunmi condemned Tinubu’s tax system.

“I can see what the President is trying to do with taxation, he is trying to have a unitary tax system and remove multiple taxation with the hope that it will stimulate growth but I am surprised that President Tinubu thinks that the solution to this is devaluation of currency.

“You don’t have to imagine that every policy failure of the government must be burdened on the people or what were you thinking was going to happen to the people when the cost of the exchange rate was going to be such that even a loaf of bread is no longer what it used to be when a bag of rice is N60,000.

“What do they want people to eat? So, I am telling President Tinubu that his neo-libra policies are totally off-tangent, only making life so difficult and forcing many more people into poverty. There’s this need to have conversations around all of these and look critically into them,” he added.