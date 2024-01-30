I Visited Buhari To Discuss Igbo Presidency – Segun Sowunmi Blasts Peter Obi’s Supporters

Former Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, has slammed Obidients, supporters of the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his recent visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari, in Daura, Katsina State.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi attracted criticism after sharing photos of his visit to Buhari on his social media account, which came barely a few days after another spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala, also visited President Bola Tinubu.

However, the former spokesman of Atiku’s Campaign Organisation, in an interview with Channels TV on Politics Today, said that one of the things that prompted the visit to Buhari was to know his thoughts about the possibility of a Nigerian president from the South-East.

According to him, the South Easterners are upset with their desire to be President, and it would be unfair to continue watching them agitate and angry over the issue.

Sowunmi expressed disappointment over the reception from the Obidients after the visit, insisting he was only trying to broaden the discussion on the South-East presidency.

He said, “I have been seeing for some time now what is going on here, something was not adding up then I went to visit the President of whom you know I go to often, and I was agonising to him that ‘look Mr, you people can feed yourself but we can’t feed ourselves.

“So the second thing is that the South easterners are quite upset with their desire to be President and I said let me go to him and have a conversation on that, ‘Mr, we collaborated with ourselves to give Yoruba the Presidency when June 12 happened, are we going to watch the South easterners struggle and be angry? Do you people have a way of figuring out this thing…?

“We grew up believing that there was one north that can stabilize the others when they start to quarrel but you’ve lost the whole of the middle belt, people are dying there. And if you’re running the race you’re going to lose the northeast because when the North West stands up for election, the North East backs them, but when the North East stands up for election, you people pretend as if there’s another alternative discussion.

“These were the kind of conversations I went to have with the former President. I would have given you answers [I got from Buhari] but even the Obidients, the Peter Obi people I was trying like let’s broaden the conversation, let’s broaden the discussion they were down to angry with those abuses and I was like ‘what’s going on here?’ If everybody wants to be tribalistic, then I will be tribal too.”