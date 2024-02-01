‘Nigeria Sliding Into Ground Zero’ – Segun Sowunmi

Former Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi has said Nigeria is sliding into some “form of ground zero” following the killing of two monarchs in Ekiti State.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar 2019 presidential campaign, in a statement in Abeokuta described the killing as extremely provocative and suggests that those murderers have no sense of culture or good upbringing.

The PDP chieftain urged President Bola Tinubu to open up to the enormous capacity that is available to stamp firm authority in the worsening insecurity.

He added that those sponsoring the incessant killing are threatening the peaceful coexistence of the nation.

The statement read, “A crime must be called a crime, all this nonsense of calling it tribal names is dangerous.

“Those who draw security votes at the sub-national levels must know that we are sliding into some form of ground zero.

“On the specific killing of the traditional rulers in Ekiti, it is extremely provocative and suggests that those marauders have no sense of culture or good upbringing.

“Those who put them to this rubbish are threatening the peaceful coexistence of this nation. All those who are remotely connected to this must be found and brought to book.

“To those responsible for safeguarding our people, that is, governors, the earlier you come up with a comprehensive framework to secure our land, her people and those who live peacefully there, the better.

“There is no such thing as a highly highly-placed personality in my book when it comes to killing people. Those who speak the language of those involved in this madness should call them to order immediately.”