Tinubu Or Nigerians? – Segun Sowunmi Reveals Those Responsible For Economic Hardship

A former gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has asserted that Nigerians are responsible for the nation’s present economic hardship, not President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi, in an interview with Legit, stated that Nigerians, despite being aware of the difficulties and suffering under the previous APC-led administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, still chose to vote in that direction.

According to the PDP chieftain, considering the enormous budget of the last administration, Nigerians had no right to return the party to power.

He said, “I hold Nigerians responsible for the challenges of the country. Why? Because the Nigerians were well aware of the APC governments that ended in 2023, they knew how things were going. And they were aware of the enormous budget they were running at the challenges of that time.

“Therefore, the Nigerians had no right to return to the same APC. Because by returning the same back. It makes it very difficult for the people who are in charge today to be able to audit them properly.”

Speaking further, Sowunmi added that it is essential for the citizens to start demanding accountability from those elected into public offices.

He added, “I think that we have to come to a point where we will say, let us stop being a nation of anyhowness. And we can then become a nation of sure consequence.

“A nation of sure consequence means that we don’t need to be afraid to do justice against people who are in governments who have had the opportunity to serve us where we can see evidence that they didn’t do right.”