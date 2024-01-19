S/Court Judgment: Nasarawa Authorities Send 38 Protesters To Prison Following Unrest

Thirty-eight individuals suspected of protesting against the Supreme Court’s decision in the Nasarawa State governorship election have been detained at the Lafia Correctional Center on charges of causing public disturbance.

The state Commissioner of Police presented the charges against the suspected protesters at the Chief Magistrate Court three in Lafia.

The arrest of these protesters occurred after security operatives apprehended some aggrieved individuals, predominantly women, following the Supreme Court judgment.

Umaru Shehu Nadada, the Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, instructed that the protesters be taken to court for their alleged involvement in public disturbance.

During the hearing, the prosecuting counsel, Danjuma Allu, presented the case, and Chief Magistrate Mohammed Abdullahi Lanze deferred his ruling until Monday, January 22, 2024.

Despite the plea for bail from the defendants’ counsel, Iliya Ashokpa, the court did not grant it.

The thirty-eight suspected protesters, including a man reportedly arrested while retrieving his vehicle from a mechanic, were subsequently transferred to the Nigeria Correctional Center in Lafia while awaiting trial.

Among those remanded are approximately five men and thirty-three women.

In its judgment on Friday, the Supreme Court affirmed Governor Abdullahi Sule as the rightful winner of the March 18, 2023, governorship election in Nasarawa State, sparking protests from discontented women and men in the state.