Peter Obi Attends Emeka Anyaoku’s 91st Birthday Ceremony

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has described a former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Emeka Anyaoku, as a quintessential diplomat.

In a post via his official X handle on Thursday after he attended the 91st birthday anniversary ceremony of the elder statesman in Obosi, Anambra State, Obi stated that Anyaoku is an exemplary ambassador of the nation on the global stage.

He described Anyaoku as a man who has not only stood on the side of truth always but has remained at the vanguard of advocacy for peace, unity, and accommodation of the nation’s cultural diversity.

Obi stated that Anyaoku has also continued to lend his powerful voice in demanding good governance in Nigeria, especially in urging for more investment in health and education.

He wrote: “Today in Obosi, Anambra State, I attended the 91st birthday anniversary ceremony of our revered leader and elder statesman, Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

“The remarkable event was significant for me as this is the third time I am attending this great man’s birthday celebration, having attended his 80th birthday at Commonwealth Headquarters in London, years back.

“This 91st birthday was remarkably celebrated with the Commissioning of the Emeka and Bunmi Anyaoku Foundation Centre, which houses a library and a museum.

“The Centre is equipped with a lot of books and historical materials for learning purposes, which shows the great importance he attached to education and learning, a very critical quality lacking in today’s Nigeria, especially among us, the leaders.

“Chief Anyaoku has remained a quintessential diplomat and an exemplary ambassador of the nation on the global stage. He is a man who has not only stood on the side of truth always but has remained at the vanguard of advocacy for peace, unity, and accommodation of our cultural diversity.

“He has also continued to lend his powerful voice in demanding good governance in Nigeria, especially in urging for more investment in health and education, and in calling for more concerted efforts against the ugly trend of insecurity.

“As a truly patriotic Nigerian, Chief Anyaoku gave many meritorious years of diplomatic service to our dear nation on the platform of the Commonwealth of Nations. I am sincerely honoured to associate with a man whose greatness has rubbed off on us, both individually and collectively as a nation.

“It is my earnest prayer that God will grant him good health of mind and body as he continues to play his fatherly role of guiding our younger generation in wisdom and integrity.

Story continues below advertisement

“I do pray that through the newly commissioned Emeka and Bunmi Anyaoku Foundation Centre, Nigeria will raise a generation of leaders who will uphold the democratic ideals of our nation, as we collectively work towards the New Nigeria.”