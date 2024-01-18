Peter Obi Reacts To Ibadan Bomb Explosion

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has reacted to the explosion that rocked Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Naija News reported that on Tuesday night, the explosion killed three persons, injured about 80 others and destroyed several buildings, vehicles, and other properties.

In a statement issued via his official X handle on Wednesday night, Obi described the explosion as a tragic incident.

He commiserated with the Government and people of Oyo State, over this sad incident, and also consoled the families affected by the explosion.

The former Governor of Anambra State thanked the Oyo government for their swift response to the situation, which has so far restored order in the area.

Obi, therefore, called for a wide-scale investigation into the explosion to unravel the cause of the incident and forestall future occurrences.

He wrote: “My heart goes out to all families affected by the explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State capital yesterday. The explosion rocked some parts of the city on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Unfortunately, precious lives were lost, and many of our brothers and sisters were injured in the tragic incident.

“While commiserating with the Government and people of Oyo State, over this sad incident, I thank them for their swift response to the situation, which has so far restored order in the area.

“I equally thank the First aid emergency responders for their efforts to search for and rescue affected victims.

“Thankfully, the Government of Oyo State has announced a wide-scale investigation into the incident. Hopefully, we will unravel the cause of the incident and forestall future occurrences.

“With the many ugly incidents occurring in many parts of our nation, we must continue to pray for Nigeria, remain law-abiding, and continue to unite our efforts in working for a better nation.

“May God grant eternal rest to the dead and quick recovery to the injured. May God heal our land!”