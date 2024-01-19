NLC Reveals What Will Determine New Minimum Wage

Organized labour in Nigeria is preparing to negotiate a new minimum wage, with plans to base their demands on the cost of living and other socioeconomic indicators across the country.

This strategic approach comes as the Federal Government commits to clearing arrears of the N35,000 wage award owed to its workers.

According to Vanguard, labour representatives are diligently working to ensure that their wage demands are well-grounded and difficult to contest by government and private sector employers.

The demands are expected to be guided by the cost of living variations and socioeconomic conditions in different parts of the country.

In pursuit of data-driven negotiations rather than mere sentiment, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has instructed its state councils to gather cost of living data from towns and local government areas in their respective states.

To facilitate this data collection, the NLC has developed a specific form to be used in local governments and towns.

In a circular dated January 17, 2024, to the state councils, titled “National minimum wage negotiation- Data collection: Urgent action required”, NLC’s General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, wrote: “As we gear up for the forthcoming negotiations on a new national minimum wage, it is crucial that we gather accurate and comprehensive data on the average cost of living across our nation. State councils of the NLC have been identified as key players in this essential task.

“The success of our efforts in negotiating a fair and equitable national minimum wage depends significantly on the thoroughness and accuracy of the data we collect. Therefore, I am writing to urge your immediate attention and action in conducting the necessary research and collating vital information.

“To facilitate this process, please find attached two forms. The first form is designed for distribution around the towns and local government areas in your state. It is imperative that these forms are disseminated widely to ensure representation and inclusive data collection process.

“The second form is to be used for summarizing the analysis of collated data. This summarized information will be sent to the national headquarters where it will greatly assist the Congress’ National Minimum Wage Negotiating Council in its deliberations.

“In line with the urgency of this matter, we encourage you to leverage online platforms for efficient and streamlined data collection. This approach will not only expedite the process but also ensure the accuracy of the information gathered.

“We kindly request that your state councils commence this crucial task promptly and submit your findings to the national headquarters before the last day of this month, January 2024.

“Your dedication to this undertaking is invaluable, and we are confident that with your collaboration, we will contribute significantly to the success of the upcoming negotiations.”