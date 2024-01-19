FCT Kidnapping: Police Seek Collaboration With Traditional, Community Leaders

The Nigeria Police Force has asked the traditional rulers and community leaders to work with the security structure in the state to end the activities of kidnappers and bandits in the state.

Making this call in a post via his official X account on Friday, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the collaboration is needed to decimate criminals and armed bandits in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Adejobi, in the post, revealed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, called on citizens to join hands with security agencies at all levels to protect the federal capital and the country.

“FCT Security: Traditional Rulers, Community Leaders are hereby urged to work with the police and other security agencies in making sure we decimate criminals and armed bandits in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The IGP has called on all and sundry to join hands with security agencies at all levels to protect our communities and our dear country,” Adejobi wrote.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Inspector-General of Police, on Wednesday, launched a Special Intervention Squad (SIS) aimed at quelling the activities of kidnappers, causing chaos in various areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The imminent commencement of special operations is set to cover all the Area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In recent times, Bwari residents in the FCT have faced assaults from kidnappers, resulting in the abduction of numerous community members. Tragically, some individuals have lost their lives during these incidents, as their family members experienced delays in paying the ransom.