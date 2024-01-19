Supreme Court Gives Final Verdict On Delta Gov Oborevwori’s Election

An appeal by All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege, to overturn Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s election as governor of the state has been dismissed by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Naija News reports that Oborevwori was declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a decision challenged by Omo-Agege.

However, the Supreme Court concluded in a sitting on Friday (today) that the appellant failed to provide sufficient evidence of over-voting and noncompliance with electoral laws.

Due to time constraints and the need to address appeals from other states, the justices have opted for a summary judgment.

They are currently preparing to deliver judgment in the case of Social Democratic Party (PDP) VS PDP in Delta, as well as the cases involving the Labour Party and the PDP, both still pending in Delta as of the time of filing this report.

The three political parties, namely APC, SDP, and Labour Party, and the candidates are all contesting the declaration of Sheriff Oborevwori as the elected governor of Delta State, Naija News reports.