Okuama: No Innocent Citizens Will Suffer For Killings Of Soldiers – Delta Gov Vows

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has assured the public that innocent residents will not suffer the repercussions of the death of the military officials who were killed while on official duty in Okuama.

The governor made this promise after a detailed meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, which addressed concerns over potential military reprisal attacks on local communities.

Naija News recalls that about 16 military officials were reportedly killed in the Okuama community during a rescue mission amidst a clash between the Okuama and Okoloba communities.

In response to these events, fears of military retaliation arose, prompting Governor Oborevwori to seek intervention at the national level.

During his conversation with State House correspondents, Governor Oborevwori relayed President Tinubu’s support for peace and their mutual condemnation of the violence that led to the soldiers’ deaths.

“The issue of whether a place has been burnt down or people have been killed has happened; what is the way forward? The ways forward are two ways. The people that have been killed, the officers and soldiers, we must see how we can find succour for their families and give them a befitting burial,” Governor Oborevwori stated, emphasizing the dual approach to dealing with the situation.