Communal Clash: Establish Military Barracks In Okuama To Stop Killings- Community Leader Begs FG

The Okoloba Federated Community in Delta State has urgently appealed to the Federal Government to establish army barracks in the neighbouring town of Okuama.

Naija News reports that the call was made to address the recurring communal clashes and violence that have plagued the area.

Clement Koki, the Chairman of Okoloba Federated Community, made this appeal during an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

The call for military presence comes in the wake of a tragic incident on March 14, where 17 military personnel were ambushed and killed in Okuama.

These personnel, attached to the 181 Amphibious Battalion, were responding to a distress call related to a communal clash when they were attacked. Okuama is strategically located between two Ijaw communities – Akugbena and Okoloba – in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta.

Mr. Koki expressed his deep condolences over the loss of lives and emphasized the critical need for a permanent army presence to restore peace and order.

“We don’t want bloodbaths again. We have lost enough people, including the finest military officers that were killed,” Koki stated.

He highlighted the severe consequences of the unrest, including assaults, kidnappings, and the disappearance of locals, particularly when they venture out to farm.

“With barracks, everyone will maintain order because everyone fears soldiers. Government must save our souls. That is the only thing that can give us peace,” he explained, underscoring the desperation and urgency of the situation.

Koki also noted the Okoloba community’s historical claims over proprietary ownership of local resources such as fishing lakes, farmlands, economic trees, and territorial waters.

He described the community’s longstanding tradition of peace and hospitality and mentioned that despite ongoing military and governmental peace efforts, stability has yet to be achieved.