BBNaija Star, Alex Unusual Speaks On Romantic Affair With Comedian AY

Big Brother Naija Star, Alexandra Asogwa, popularly known as Alex Unusual, has opened up on the false allegation of having romantic relationships with married men.

Naija News recalls that in 2021, an Instagram blog, GistLovers, alleged that Alex was having an affair with Nigerian comedian, AY and other married men.

The blog also alleged that the reality TV star and her stylist, Medlin Boss, were lesbian partners.

In the wake of the incident, Alex debunked the allegations in a social media post and challenged GistLovers to provide evidence, which the blog didn’t.

Speaking in the latest episode of Doyin’s Corner podcast, Alex said the scandal made her lose a deal she had already sealed with a school for her Unusual Fest event.

Alex said she would have ignored the allegations then, but the parents of the kids attending her event compelled her to debunk them.

She said, “Years ago, a blogger came out to do a story about me, married men and my stylist, lesbianism. A lot of things that they said I’ve done. Ordinarily, I would have ignored them. But I’ve a children event that I was planning, an anti-bullying event. What am I teaching kids if I would not teach them to know when to speak up for themselves?

Story continues below advertisement

“Parents of the kids attending my event were already sending messages to me, urging me to debunk the allegations. I wouldn’t have said anything if it did not affect my work. The school had sent me a message to say that they had cancelled the deal that we already concluded on. And it hurt me. That was the first time I ever put out anything [debunk allegations]. I put it out on my social media page. I said come out with your proof. And I kid you not, if there was any proof the person would have brought it out but there is nothing.”