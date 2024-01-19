Abdullahi Sule, Adamu, Almakura Arrive Supreme Court Ahead Of Nasarawa Guber Election Dispute Ruling

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, and two of his predecessors have arrived at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Sule, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, former Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, arrived at the apex court ahead of the commencement of the ruling on the governorship election appeal.

The Supreme Court had scheduled judgment for today in four appeals filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Nasarawa State, Emmanuel David Ombugadu.

The appellants are seeking to set aside the November 23, 2023 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which reversed the earlier judgment of the election tribunal, sacking of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the tribunal had sacked Governor Sule and declared Ombugadu as the winner of the March 18, 2023 election.

But the appeal court reinstated Sule and held that the tribunal wrongly relied on the evidence of eight of the PDP witnesses, whose statements on oath were not front-loaded alongside the petition.

The justices are yet to arrive as of the time of filing this report.

It is understood that in all the decided cases so far, no governor has been sacked from office.