‘You Presented Yourself As Messiah Yet Anambra Roads In Big Mess’ – APC Chieftain Slams Soludo

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress and a vocal critic of the APGA-led state government, Obidike Chukwuebuka, has lampooned Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, for his style of governance since he assumed the seat of power.

According to Chukwuebuka, Soludo, during his campaign tours, presented himself as Anambra State’s Messiah.

He, however, said major roads in the state are now in a big mess under the incumbent government.

The APC chieftain further criticized the Soludo administration for abandoning the highly publicized DUBAI-TAIWAN manifesto immediately after taking office in March 2023.

Chukwuebuka, who spoke during a recent interview with journalists in Awka, the capital of Anambra state, expressed his deep concern over the deteriorating state of infrastructure in the state.

He lamented the sorry condition of the roads, which he reiterated have become dangerous traps for motorists.

According to him, prior to the 2021 gubernatorial election, the former Governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank deceived many voters into believing that he would be the saviour.

He said Soludo promised to fix the roads within his first year in office, but today, they are in complete disarray.

Chukwuebuka specifically highlighted the appalling state of the roads leading to and from the bustling and ecologically significant Nnewi market.

The Pro-Tinubu youth champion admonished the governor to put on hold his re-election ambition as it will fall on hard rock.

The APC Chieftain holds the belief that Soludo’s performance has been extremely poor and, therefore, he should not be given another term in office. He attributes this failure to the overconfident attitude of the regional APGA.

Regarding the likelihood of APC’s dominance in the state, he expressed that the All Progressives Congress has undergone significant restructuring in order to seize control of the state.