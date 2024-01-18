Video: Nigerian Skitmaker, Churchill Reportedly Dead

Nigerian Skitmaker, Churchill, is reportedly dead.

Naija News learnt that the skitmaker died while recording a skit at a basketball court.

The video making the rounds online shows the deceased dropping his phone on the ground before proceeding to jump and touch the basketball net.

Sadly, he fell, hitting his head on the ground.

According to LIB, Churchill was reportedly rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Watch the video below:

My Family Are The Pioneers Of Anglican Church In Nigeria, But I Prefer Juju – Seun Kuti

In other news, Grammy-nominated Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has said that his family started the Anglican Church in Nigeria.

Naija News understands that Kuti’s great-grandfather and grandfather, Josiah Ransome-Kuti and Reverend Israel Oludotun Ransome-Kuti, respectively, were Anglican ministers in colonial Nigeria.

However, Kuti said that despite his family’s deep roots in propagating Christianity in Nigeria, he is not a follower of the religion.

Kuti stated this during an interview in the latest episode of the Spill With Phyna podcast.

The singer declared that he is a “juju” worshipper and urged other Africans to return to traditional religions.