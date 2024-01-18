Three Men Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Rivers

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has sentenced three men, Boma Thompson, Emelike Mathias, and Daniel Thankgod, to death by hanging.

Naija News learnt that four suspects were charged for the kidnapping and murder of Abbot Ogbobula in June 2017, but the court discharged and acquitted one of them while three others were sentenced to death.

In June 2017, the late Ogbobula was kidnapped in Ahoada, Rivers State and moved to Manikin Bush in Degema LGA of the state, where he later died at the hands of the kidnappers.

Though his abductors buried him in a shallow grave in the bush, his body was later exhumed by the police during investigations.

The convicts were found guilty of four-count bordering on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping, conspiracy to murder, and murder.

On conspiracy to kidnap, Justice Monina Danagogo, in a copy of the judgment he delivered on Thursday, convicted and sentenced the first, second and fourth defendants to seven years imprisonment without an option of fine.

On the kidnapping, the judge convicted and sentenced the first, second and fourth defendants to death by hanging.

On conspiracy to murder Late Chief Abbot Ogbobula, he sentenced them to 14 years imprisonment with no option of fine.

On the murder, they were convicted and sentenced to death by hanging or by lethal injection.